13 new cases of COVID-19 in KFL&A over long weekend

13 cases of COVID-19 in total were reported in the KFL&A region over the Victoria Day long weekend.

Eight new cases on Saturday, three on Sunday, and two on Monday.

There are currently 38 known active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

Four people are in hospital with the virus, three of them are in the intensive care unit, all three of them are on ventilators.

Over 53 percent of the adult population have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.