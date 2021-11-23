iHeartRadio
13 new cases of COVID-19 in Renfrew County over the weekend

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab.

13 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Renfrew County over the weekend. 

The number of known active cases in the region is at 23. 

As of the latest case summary update, one person is in the hospital with the virus, no one is in the intensive care unit. 

There are no active outbreaks of COVID-19 in the region. 

The next case summary update is expected to be released on Thursday. 

