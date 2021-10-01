13 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday

Because of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, no COVID-19 report was released locally on Thursday. that is expected to be released today.

On Wednesday, 13 new cases of COVID-19 were reported.

Two new outbreaks were also added, one at the Extendicare long-term care home, the other at Ecole Elementaire Madeleine-de-Roybon.

There are two known active cases at the long-term care home and five known active cases in the school.

Known active cases in the region saw an increase, it's now at 41.

No one is in the hosptial with the virus.

On the vaccination front, over 87 per cent of the eligible population have their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. 82 per cent have two doses.