13 new COVID-19 cases in KFL&A

covid 19

13 new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the KFL&A region.

The number of known active cases in the area continues to go up, it's now at 66. 

No one is in the hospital with the virus. 

On the vaccination front, over 89 per cent of the eligible population have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Over 85 per cent have both doses. 

