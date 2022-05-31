13 new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew County over the weekend

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit reported a total of 13 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend.

The number of known active cases of COVID-19 in the region is at 52.

As of the latest case summary update, nine people are in the hospital with the virus, zero people are in the intensive care unit.

There are three active outbreaks of COVID-19 in the region.

One is at a hospital, one is at a retirement home, and one is at a congregate living facility.

A new case summary update is expected on Thursday.