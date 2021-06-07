13-year-old cyclist suffers serious injuries after collision on Mackay St.

PEMBROKE, ONT -- Upper Ottawa Valley OPP are investigating a failure to remain at a collision at the intersection of Mackay St. and Pembroke St. East in the City of Pembroke.

The collision happened at around 4:45 p.m. on May 24th.

Police say a brown coloured car, possibly a Chevrolet Cavalier, was heading southbound onto Mackay St. when it struck a cyclist crossing the street.

The 13-year-old cyclist suffered serious injuries.

Police say the driver, an older male, failed to stop at the scene.

Anyone with information, including witnesses and anyone who may have had footage of the incident, is asked to contact the Upper Ottawa Valley Detachment of the OPP at 613-732-3332 or Pembroke/Renfrew County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.valleytips.ca