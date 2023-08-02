13-year-old faces weapons offences brandishing knife at playground
The Lanark County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged a young person with several offences after an incident was reported at a local playground in Carleton Place.
Police explain that the incident took place on July 31st, 2023, just after 8:20 p.m., when a complaint was received regarding a youth brandishing a knife at a park with other young people present. Police say no injuries were reported.
Officers then located and arrested a 13-year-old individual shortly afterward. As a result, the young person was charged with the following offences:
- Assault with a weapon - four counts
- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- Uttering threats - cause death or bodily harm
OPP says the accused is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
-
