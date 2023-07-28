13-year-old girl charged with assault in violent incident
On Tuesday, July 25th, 2023 just after 4:00 p.m., officers of the Lennox and Addington (L&A) County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they received a call that a group of male and female youths were attempting to steal a bicycle from another young person.
In a release, police say while they were responding, police dispatch updated members that one of the females in the group had thrown the stolen bike at the victim from the top of the hill near the Water Street and Centre Steet intersection, before proceeding to throw boulders striking the victim multiple times.
Witnesses from a local nearby restaurant rushed to assist the victim and scared away the group of youths. Police officers and an ambulance were on the scene quickly to assist the victim who required medical attention. After multiple witness interviews, police were able to locate and charge the youth responsible for this incident.
As a result of an investigation, L&A County OPP has charged a 13-year-old female of Greater Napanee, ON, with the following offences:
- Assault with a weapon
- Mischief
OPP says the accused was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Greater Napanee at a later date.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
