13-year-old taken to hospital after ATV crash in Bonnechere Valley

Police say that one young teenager was injured following a crash involving an all-terrain vehicle in the Township of Bonnechere Valley.

Ontario Provincial Police from the Killaloe detachment say that this took place on July 31st, 2023. Officers responded to the crash just after 10:00 a.m., on a report of a single-vehicle collision involving an ATV that crashed on Zadow Road in the Township of Bonnechere Valley.

Police investigation revealed that the operator of the ATV suffered a loss of control and struck a tree with the vehicle. As a result, the 13-year-old from Golen Lake was transported to the hospital by paramedics, where they were treated for minor injuries.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray