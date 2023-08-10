13-year-old taken to hospital after ATV crash in Bonnechere Valley
Police say that one young teenager was injured following a crash involving an all-terrain vehicle in the Township of Bonnechere Valley.
Ontario Provincial Police from the Killaloe detachment say that this took place on July 31st, 2023. Officers responded to the crash just after 10:00 a.m., on a report of a single-vehicle collision involving an ATV that crashed on Zadow Road in the Township of Bonnechere Valley.
Police investigation revealed that the operator of the ATV suffered a loss of control and struck a tree with the vehicle. As a result, the 13-year-old from Golen Lake was transported to the hospital by paramedics, where they were treated for minor injuries.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
-
Renfrew man charged breaching probation, trespassing with drugsA 37-year-old from Renfrew is facing charges for breaching probation, trespassing, and being in possession of drugs after an unwanted person complaint was made to OPP on Bank Street North in the Town of Renfrew.
-
Local charged as OPP investigate break and enter in Madawaska Valley Twp.A local 41-year-old from Madawaska Valley Township is facing a charge of breaking and entering after Ontario Provincial Police were called to a residence on Dunn Street in the Township.
-
Citizen of the Year announced by Chamber of CommerceLong-time community supporter and volunteer Tom Russell has been named Citizen of the Year by The Brockville and District Chamber of Commerce outstanding achievements and making a positive difference in the local community.
-
Known shoplifter arrested stealing lawn mower from local WalmartA local 53-year-old has been arrested and charged after he was caught stealing an electric lawnmower and police identified him as a known shoplifter who was wanted for a previous theft.
-
Local youth summit hosted by Planet Youth Lanark CountyYouth in Lanark County between grades 7 and 12 are encouraged to attend a Youth Summit on Wednesday, August 23rd from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in Carleton Place. The focus of the day is for youth to share their perspectives and ideas.
-
Five people arrested following break-and-enter investigationOntario Provincial Police have arrested five people after investigating a break-and-enter on Mooney Road in Hastings Highlands. The accused ages range from 19 to 45 and they are all facing several charges.
-
Sexual assault charges laid after extensive investigation in Quinte WestA 44-year-old from Trenton is facing several charges after an extensive police investigation into a sexual assault in Quinte West.
-
60-year-old charged with assault in North Algona Wilberforce Twp.An assault charge was laid in the Township of North Algona Wilberforce after Killaloe OPP responded to a distress call. Officers arrested and charged a 60-year-old from Pikwakanagan Ontario First Nation.
-
Car window smashed, several items stolen in Killaloe, Hagarty and Richards, Twp.A purse and personal contents were stolen from a parked vehicle in the Township of Killaloe, Hagarty and Richards. Police say the car window was smashed in while the vehicle was parked on Kranz Road.