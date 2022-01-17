133 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 in KFL&A

We are expected to learn the latest COVID-19 data from KFL&A Public Health today.

On Friday, 133 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 were reported.

Known active high-risk cases is at 712.

16 people are in the hospital with the virus, 10 people in the intensive care unit, eight are on ventilators.

On the vaccination front, nearly 91 per cent of the eligible population have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly 84 per cent are fully vaccinated.