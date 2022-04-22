iHeartRadio
138 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting 138 new high-risk cases of COVID-19. 

98 people have died from COVID-19 in the area since the start of the pandemic. 

11 people are in the hospital with the virus, five people are in the intensive care unit, one person is on a ventilator. 

