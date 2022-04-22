138 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark
The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting 138 new high-risk cases of COVID-19.
98 people have died from COVID-19 in the area since the start of the pandemic.
11 people are in the hospital with the virus, five people are in the intensive care unit, one person is on a ventilator.
16 people in hospital with COVID-19 in Renfrew CountyThe Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting 44 new cases of COVID-19.
Military training at the Pembroke AirportCanada's National Defence is advising the public of military training in the area of the Pembroke Airport.
Inmate at Millhaven Institution near Kingston, Ont. charged with murderAn inmate at the Millhaven Institution west of Kingston is facing a charge of first-degree in the death of another inmate.
Inmate dies at Bath InstitutionCSC says William Gordon Fell died from apparent natural causes on April 19.
Catalytic converter stolen from Ford F-550 in KingstonKingston Police are seeking information into a catalytic converter theft in the area.
Three new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew CountyThree new COVID-19 cases are being reported in Renfrew County.
New COVID-19 death in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark98 people have now died from COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark since the start of the pandemic.
Four new COVID-19 deaths in KFL&AThe KFL&A Public Health Unit is reporting four new COVID-19 deaths since it's last report on April 14.
Braves force Game 7, beat Lumber Kings 4-1After being up 3-1 in the series against the Brockville Braves, the Braves have roared back taking a 4-1 win in Game 6 against the Pembroke Lumber Kings last night and tying the series.