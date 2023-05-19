$13K OTF Grant boosts tech accessibility in South Algonquin Twp.

MPP John Yakabuski met with the team at the Township of South Algonquin Public Library-Madawaska branch on May 2nd, to hear about the impact that a $13,000 Resilient Communities Fund grant from the Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF) in 2022 has had.

Representatives from the library said the grant was used to purchase Chromebooks, C-Pen Readers, Blue Yeti Microphones, and ring lights. The project was completed in April and will give people in the community improved access to technology at the library for years to come.

"This $13,000 Resilient Communities Fund grant to the Township of South Algonquin, specifically to the library, will enhance the available services by the purchasing of tablets, reader pens and microphones. These newly acquired items will certainly allow this rural community's residents greater local access to newer technology. My sincere thanks to the Ontario Trillium Foundation for this grant," said John Yakabuski, MPP for Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke.

In addition to the purchase of equipment, a user survey was administered in 2022, and a Chromebook handbook was created. The library says they are also in the process of setting up a children's coding program that will utilize the Chromebooks. C-Pen readers are assistive devices that are portable text-to-speech pen scanners. Microphones and ring lights are being made available for creating podcasts and video recordings.

"The impact of this Ontario Trillium Foundation grant cannot be overstated," said Charlene Alexander, CEO and Head Librarian. "This grant has allowed the library to purchase loanable technology, to improve residents' access to Chromebooks and assistive devices that otherwise would not have been possible. We also want to congratulate the Ontario Trillium Foundation on 40 years of granting and building healthy and vibrant communities across the province."

The Township of South Algonquin Public Library says their mission is to provide comprehensive services to the highest degree possible within available resources. Adding that their underlying values are Responsiveness to users, Accessible to all users, supporting Intellectual freedom for users and providing Responsible governance.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray