14 charges of serious sexual offences laid following execution of search warrant

Members of the Prince Edward County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) charged an individual after executing a search warrant at a residence in Ameliasburgh Ward.

OPP explain that on Thursday, April 27th, 2023 officers with the assistance of the Prince Edward County Crime Unit, East Region Forensic Identification Services and the OPP Digital Forensics Unit, attended the residence and executed a search warrant.

The warrant was a result of an ongoing investigation. Once officers were at the scene and performed the search, a 48-year-old individual was arrested and charged with the following offences:

- Invitation to sexual touching under 16 years of age - two counts

- Possession of child pornography

- Access any child pornography

- Sexual assault - five counts

- Unauthorized possession of a firearm

- Sexual interference - four counts

OPP says the individual was held for a bail hearing before the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville. The name of the accused is not being released by police to protect the identity of the victims.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray