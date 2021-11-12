iHeartRadio
12°C
Choose your station

static urls

Instagram

14 COVID-19 cases in KFL&A Region

COVID-19

KFL&A Public Health is reporting 14 new COVID-19 cases in the region today.

The case count is now at 144.

10 people are in hospital with 5 in intensive care.

1 person remains on a ventilator.

12

Check out the latest Songs