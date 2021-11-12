14 COVID-19 cases in KFL&A Region
KFL&A Public Health is reporting 14 new COVID-19 cases in the region today.
The case count is now at 144.
10 people are in hospital with 5 in intensive care.
1 person remains on a ventilator.
Driver and passenger identified after fatal collision involving dump truck on WednesdayThe driver – Timothy Hudson, age 63 of Chatham, ON ... The passenger – Susan Hudson, age 64 of Chatham, ON
7 new COVID-19 cases in the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark CountyThe active case load is now at 27.
1 new COVID-19 case in Renfrew CountyAn updated case summary will be out after the weekend.
Possible COVID-19 exposure at The Prior Sports Bar in ArnpriorRenfrew county district health unit is investigating a possible exposure to COVID-19 at the Prior Sports Bar in Arnprior
Two arrested in connection with stabbing incident in ArnpriorDawson Gordon, 22 years-old of Arnprior and Cole Gordon, 18 years-old of Arnpiror have been arrested and charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon in connection with a stabbing that happened on October 29th.
New funding will expand global learning opportunities for St. Lawrence College studentsThere will be more opportunities and assistance for St. Lawrence College students to study abroad next year thanks to funding from the Global Skills Opportunity (GSO).
Adopt an Acre is back just in time for the holiday seasonThe Quinte Conservation’s Adopt an Acre fundraiser is back again starting November 15th running to December 13th.
Mobile Crisis response team in Renfrew CountyThis is a team where police and t heir respective health partners respond together to support individuals experiencing a mental health and/or addiction-related crisis where police are called to assist.
Petawawa youth facing serious chargesMembers of the upper Ottawa valley detachment of the OPP began investigating a park on Norman Street in the town of Petawawa after a 16 year-old youth sustained a serious injury during an altercation.