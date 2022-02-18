14 new cases of COVID-19 in Renfrew County
The Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting 14 new cases of COVID-19.
The number of known active cases in the region is at 166.
As of the latest case summary update, 14 people are in the hospital with the virus, three people are in the intensive care unit.
There are seven active outbreaks of COVID-19 in the region.
Three are at long-term care homes, two are at retirement homes, and two are at congregate living facilities.
