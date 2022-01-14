14 people in hospital with COVID-19 in Renfrew County
The Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting 35 new cases of COVID-19.
Known active cases in the region, is at 509.
As of the latest case summary update released on Thursday, 14 people are in the hospital with the virus, no one is in the intensive care unit.
There are a total of eight active outbreaks of COVID-19 in the region. Seven of them are marked as in long-term care/retirement homes, one is marked at a hospital.
-
Drugs and cash seized in raid in Town of PerthMembers of the the Lanark, Leeds and Grenville Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) of the Ontario Provincial Police seized drugs and cash during a raid in the Town of Perth.
-
Kingston Police looking to identify suspects in copper pipe theftKingston Police are looking to identify two break and enter suspects who are accused of stealing a quantity of copper pipe from a laundry room.
-
Kingston Police investigating possible hate-motivated crimeKingston Police are asking for the public's help identifying a vehicle involved in what they believed to be a hate-motivated crime.
-
COVID-19 case reporting process changing for Leeds, Grenville and LanarkChanges are being made to the case reporting process in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark.
-
Life-threatening injuries after collision on Hwy. 41One person has suffered serious life-threatening injuries after a single-vehicle collision on Hwy. 41.
-
United Way of Leeds & Grenville exceeds 2021 campaign, raises over $1 millionThe United Way of Leeds & Grenville has announced it has exceeded its 2021 campaign goal of $885,000.
-
88 new cases of COVID-19 in Renfrew CountyThe Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting 88 new cases of COVID-19.
-
54 new cases of COVID-19 of Leeds, Grenville and LanarkThe Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health unit is reporting 54 new cases of COVID-19.
-
20 people in hospital with COVID-19 in KFL&AIn its new reporting process, the KFL&A Public Health Unit is reporting 144 new high risk cases of COVID-19 since it's last report on Monday.