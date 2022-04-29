14 people in hospital with COVID-19 in Renfrew County

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting 29 new cases of COVID-19.

Known active cases in the region is at 217.

In the latest case summary update, 14 people are in the hospital with the virus, one person is in the intensive care unit.

There are six active outbreaks of COVID-19 in the region.

Three are at long-term care homes, two are at retirement homes, and one is at a congregate living facility.