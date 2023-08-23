$140K invested into upgrades and repairs at local community agency facilities

The Ontario government has announced that they are investing nearly $140K through the Partner Facility Renewal Program for upgrades and repairs to three children's and social services facilities in Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes. They explain that this funding is part of the government's $21 million investment this year to ensure that 158 children's and social services agencies across the province continue to connect people to support safe and accessible facilities.

"Ontario's children's and social services organizations are at the heart of our communities. Our government is proud to invest in Leeds and Grenville to ensure people can continue to access the high-quality programs and services our agencies provide," Steve Clark, MPP for Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes. "By funding these repairs, we are helping staff focus on supporting people in need of services in a safe and accessible space."

This funding is to be provided to agencies, such as shelters for women and children, homes that provide daily support for individuals with developmental disabilities, facilities for survivors of human trafficking, and facilities for children and youth with special needs.

The provincial government says this year, 627 projects across the province are being funded so that community agencies can complete repairs and upgrades on projects such as improving accessibility, upgrading security features, and facility renovations to better support programming.

Community agencies receiving funding this year in Leeds and Grenville include:

- Brockville & Area Community Living - $45,800 to help with interior/exterior and accessibility improvements.

- Community Living North Grenville - $33,500 to help with a new roof, a new A/C unit and repair of leaking vents.

- Family and Children's Services of Lanark, Leeds and Grenville - $60,600 to help with flooring and safety concerns in their Smiths Falls location.

"Our community partners play a crucial role in delivering high-quality programs and services to the people of Ontario," said Michael Parsa, Minister of Children, Community and Social Services. "With this funding, we are ensuring people across the province can access the vital services they need, where they need them.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray