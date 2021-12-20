142 new COVID-19 cases in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark since Friday

The Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting a sharp increase of COVID-19 cases over the weekend.

142 new cases of COVID-19 are being reported since Friday.

38 cases were reported in the last 24 hours before the report was released. 104 cases were added from the previous days.

The number of known active cases in the region is at 168.

Of the known active cases, 124 cases are in the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville, 38 are in Lanark, six are marked as either Out of Region or Unknown.

Three people are in the hospital with the virus. One person is in the intensive care unit, they are on a ventilator.