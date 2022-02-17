iHeartRadio
143 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 in KFL&A

CKTB - NEWS - COVID-19

the KFL&A Public Health Unit is reporting 143 new high-risk cases of COVID-19. 

Known active high-risk cases are at 309 in the region. 

Eight people are in the hospital with the virus, two people are in the intensive care unit, one person is on a ventilator. 

On the vaccination front, over 92 per cent of the eligible population have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly 88 percent are fully vaccinated. 

Of those eligible for a booster, over 67 per cent have at least three doses. 

