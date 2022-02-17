143 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 in KFL&A
the KFL&A Public Health Unit is reporting 143 new high-risk cases of COVID-19.
Known active high-risk cases are at 309 in the region.
Eight people are in the hospital with the virus, two people are in the intensive care unit, one person is on a ventilator.
On the vaccination front, over 92 per cent of the eligible population have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly 88 percent are fully vaccinated.
Of those eligible for a booster, over 67 per cent have at least three doses.
265g of marijuana seized at Collins Bay InstitutionCorrectional Service Canada says they seized contraband and unauthorized items at the Collins Bay Institution.
Hunter Grant awarded 2022 Lifetime Business Achievement AwardThe Brockville and District Chamber of Commerce has announced Hunter Grant as the first of two recipients of the 2022 Lifetime Business Achievement Award. Grant is most prominently known as the decades long co-owner and co-publisher of the Brockville Recorder & Times newspaper.
Two new deaths from COVID-19 in Renfrew County29 people have now died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.
Seven people arrested after drug bust on Park St.Seven people have been arrested after a drug raid on Park St.
Seven new cases of COVID-19 in Renfrew CountyThe Renfrew County and District Health Unit reported seven new cases of COVID-19 in the area on Tuesday.
70 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville and LanarkThe Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting 70 new high-risk cases of COVID-19.
Man arrested after allegedly smashing intercom system at downtown apartment buildingKingston Police say they made an arrest after a man was alleged to have caused a disturbance and resisted arrest at a downtown apartment building.
Man charged with breach of release conditions in Pikwakanagan First NationThe Killaloe Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police have laid charges related to a breach of release conditions.
Break and Enter at church in Bonnechere ValleyThe Killaloe Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police responded to a break and enter in Bonnechere Valley.