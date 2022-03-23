146 people receive COVID-19 vaccine from Vaxi-Taxi

We are expected to learn the latest COVID-19 numbers for Leeds, Grenville and Lanark today but we do have the latest vaccine numbers for the region.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting that nearly 95 per cent of the eligible population, those five and older, have at least one dose of a covid-19 vaccine.

Nearly 92 per cent have two doses.

Of those eligible for a booster shot, over 70 per cent have a third doe.

Final numbers are in on last week's Vaxi Taxi.

According to the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit, 146 people received a COVID-19 vaccine across 18 locations.

29 of those people were kids. Six people got their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Draws were also held for gift cards with winners notified on Tuesday.