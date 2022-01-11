iHeartRadio
149 new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew County since Friday

COVID-19

149 new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Renfrew County since Friday. 

The number of known active cases in the region is at 685. 

As of the latest case summary update, seven people are in the hospital with the virus, two are in the intensive care unit. 

There are eight active outbreaks of COVID-19 in the region. Six are at long-term care homes/retirement homes, two are at hospitals. 

