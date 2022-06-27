14th annual Heart & Solstice event raises $153,000 for BGH

The annual Heart & Solstice event took place over the weekend. It was the 14th consecutive year the fundraiser has been running, but this will be the last year.

A bittersweet moment for the planning committee, after 13 years the program will no longer be necessary. In March of 2022, BGH announced it would be assuming the funding of the Cardiac Rehabilitation Program as of April 1st. The Brockville District Hospital Foundation and the Heart and Solstice committee were please there would no longer be pressure to raise funds needed to sustain the program.

Annually, the program costs $181,000. With funding no longer needed, the team is determined to raise funds for equipment that would benefit cardiac patients at BGH. With the help of BGH staff, it was decided to raise funds for an ultrasound with echocardiogram capabilities.

The event took place at Thornton Cliff Estate, raising an astounding $153,000.