14th annual Stuff a Cruiser event December 3, 2022
The Upper Ottawa Valley detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is once again holding its annual Stuff a Cruiser Event this Saturday, December 3rd.
This is the 14th consecutive year to collect food and toys for those in need this holiday season.
Members of the detachment will be on hand with police cruisers at the following locations:
- Walmart in Laurentian Valley Township
- Metro and No Frills in the City of Pembroke
- Independent Grocers in the Town of Petawawa
Food donations will go directly to the St. Joseph's Food Bank and the Petawawa Pantry Food Bank.
Toy donations will be forwarded to the Pembroke Kiwanis Club for distribution in the community. The food banks will also have donation boxes set up at each location for anyone wanting to provide a monetary donation.
