14th death from COVID-19 in Renfrew County since start of pandemic

When it comes to the COVID-19 situation in Renfrew County, the health unit is reporting a new death from the virus in the region.

It is the 14th death from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

117 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the region on tuesday.

The number of known active cases is at 655.

As of the latest case summary update, eight people were in the hospital with the virus, one person was in the intensive care unit.

There were six active outbreaks of COVID-19. Four at schools, one at a workplace, and one at a hospital.

An updated case summary is expected to be released tomorrow.