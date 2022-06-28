$15,000 in upgrades coming to Pembroke's Bark Park

Friends of Bogies Bar are set to make a huge contribution to Pembroke's dog park.

The organization will be donating $15,000 to the park to help bring better facilities to the park. The plans include a new gazebo and a concrete slab, as well as picnic tables, shade structures, and the planting of more trees.

The organization says these changes are all possible through community events, helping to raise money for the new facilities.

The $15,000 was raised during the Jim Sloan Memorial Ball Hockey Tournament, Movie Night in the Park, and HeartBeat Vendor and Music Festival events