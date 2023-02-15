15 charges laid following multi-jurisdictional incidents

The Lennox and Addington (L&A) County Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged one person with multiple criminal offences following several multi-jurisdictional incidents.

OPP reported that the first incident took place in January 2023 when the L&A County CSCU began an investigation into several break-and-enters, thefts, and other property-related incidents that occurred in L&A County, as well as Frontenac and Centre Hastings.

Then, on February 1st, 2023, officers responded to an incident where a vehicle was taken without consent, and the victim was subsequently threatened. Police say that the suspect was not located, but investigation revealed it to be the same suspect involved in several other multi-jurisdictional incidents.

As a result of the investigation, on February 8th, 2023, members of the L&A County CSCU were able to arrest and charge, 27-year-old Dylan Godfrey-Kellar from Addington Highlands Township, with the following offences:

- Break and enter a place with intent to commit an indictable offence - Two Counts

- Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

- Theft under $5000

- Theft under $5,000 of a motor vehicle

- Take motor vehicle without consent

- Uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm

- Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order - Two Counts

- Fail to comply with probation order - Four Counts

- Failure to comply with undertaking - Two Counts

Police report that the accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray