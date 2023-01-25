15-year-old charged driving stolen vehicle on Hwy.417
Members of the Russell County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged a young individual who was found in possession of a stolen vehicle.
OPP report that on January 24th, 2023, shortly before 2:30 a.m., officers attempted to stop a suspected stolen vehicle travelling on Highway 417 eastbound near the Limoges exit. The driver failed to stop for police but was located shortly after and arrested.
As a result of the investigation, a 15-year-old, from Etobicoke, Ontario, was charged with the following offences:
- Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000
- Mischief - destroys or damages property
- Flight from a peace officer
- Possessing automobile master key
- Careless driving
- Drive motor vehicle - no licence
The identity of the accused cannot be released under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act. The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in L'Orignal at a later date.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
