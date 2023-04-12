15-year-old charged following weapons call at Katarokwi Learning Centre

A 15-year-old youth is facing weapons charges after a hold-and-secure was placed at the Katarokwi Learning Centre and Limestone Community Education Centre. Kingston Police Service explains that on April 5th, 2023 around 12:00 p.m., officers responded to a call made by staff at the educational centre, located at 164 Van Order Drive, where they had information of a youth possibly being in possession of a firearm.

Police say for the safety of those inside the premises a hold-and-secure was initiated by Limestone District School Board (LDSB) staff after the arrival of police.

Both responding uniform patrol officers and detectives were able to find out the identity of the youth, who was quickly located and detained. As a result, an air pistol and a collapsible baton were found to be in the student's possession. The youth was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a dangerous weapon and two counts of carrying a concealed weapon.

The youth was later released the same day from the Kingston Police station into the care of a parent, with the obligation to attend a future court date. The youth was placed on numerous conditions including not being in possession of any firearms, imitations, or other weapons.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray