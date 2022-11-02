15-year-old charged with assault after physical altercation over vape pen
Brockville Police began an assault investigation on October 27th, 2022. Around noon, officers learned of the assault taking place between two teens. Police then learned that the altercation between the teens was stemming from the possession of a vape pen.
The altercation became physical between the teen and a 15-year-old male was identified to be responsible for the assault that took place. It was later determined that the injuries sustained by the other teenage victim were significant enough that the 15-year-old male would be charged with assault causing bodily harm.
No further details will be released on the exact injuries that were sustained, for the sake of the victim. However, they are described by Brockville Police as non-life-threatening. The teen responsible was contacted by police and he turned himself in to the police the following day, October 28th, 2022. He was released with conditions and a future court date.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
Threatening charges laid after incident at Petawawa-area schoolA 59-year-old Pembroke man has been charged with two counts of uttering threats following a report from a local school board of an incident that took place at a Petawawa-area school on October 25th.
Two counts of domestic assault laid against Bonnechere residentPolice responded to a service call for an assault in the Township of Bonnechere Valley on October 27th. The accused was arrested and now faces two counts of domestic assault.
OPP lay charges in two collisions on the same dayTwo Killaloe drivers have been charged following separate collisions which took place on the same day. A 67-year-old driving in Killaloe and a 68-year-old driver in Madawaska valley were the two charged. One crash resulted in minor injuries.
Homeowners encouraged to test for radioactive radon gasHealth Canada recommends that homeowners do a long-term radon test during the fall and winter months to test for levels of the colourless, odourless, tasteless radioactive gas which can cause severe health problems.
'Stuff a cruiser' food drive returns for another yearAcross Stormont, Dundas, and Glengarry, Ontario Provincial Police will be gathering food for local food banks. The initiative is for November 12th, with drop-off locations in Winchester, Morrisburg, and Chesterville.
Kingston Police release statistics from parties over Homecoming weekendNumbers are in for parties over Homecoming weekend in the University District of Kingston, as community partners work together to address continued unsafe parties.
$1 Million donated to palliative care at Providence Care HospitalDr. David Cook generously donates $1 million to Providence Care Hospital to support their palliative care programs, in recognition of the care his wife, Margaret, received in her final days. Funds helping to purchase equipment, medical education, and enhance services for patients.
Shortwave Theatre Festival broadcasts original plays on local radioFor the first week of November, CFRC 101.9FM invites residents to tune in from home and listen to free theatre broadcasts live on the radio. With original plays written, performed, directed and produced by emergent and seasoned artists with Kingston connections.
Free flu shot available for Ontarians six months and olderThe Ministry of Health strongly encourages Ontarians to get both their COVID-19 booster and flu shot, as the two circulating simultaneously could put further strain on the healthcare system and put those most vulnerable at risk.