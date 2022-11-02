15-year-old charged with assault after physical altercation over vape pen

Brockville Police began an assault investigation on October 27th, 2022. Around noon, officers learned of the assault taking place between two teens. Police then learned that the altercation between the teens was stemming from the possession of a vape pen.

The altercation became physical between the teen and a 15-year-old male was identified to be responsible for the assault that took place. It was later determined that the injuries sustained by the other teenage victim were significant enough that the 15-year-old male would be charged with assault causing bodily harm.

No further details will be released on the exact injuries that were sustained, for the sake of the victim. However, they are described by Brockville Police as non-life-threatening. The teen responsible was contacted by police and he turned himself in to the police the following day, October 28th, 2022. He was released with conditions and a future court date.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray