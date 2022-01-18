iHeartRadio
-9°C
Choose your station

static urls

Instagram

150 new COVID-19 cases in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark

CKTB - NEWS - COVID-19

Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for Leeds, Grenville and Lanark. 

150 cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the region. 

Two lab-confirmed cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours before the report was released. 

21 people are in the hospital with the virus, five people are in the intensive care unit, two are on ventilators. 

12

Check out the latest Songs