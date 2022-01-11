151 new COVID-19 cases in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting a total of 151 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday.

16 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the last 24 hours before the report was released. 135 cases were added from the previous days.

Known active cases in the region is at 1,698, the majority in the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville.

18 people are in the hospital with the virus, five people are in the intensive care unit.