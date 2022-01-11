151 new COVID-19 cases in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark
The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting a total of 151 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday.
16 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the last 24 hours before the report was released. 135 cases were added from the previous days.
Known active cases in the region is at 1,698, the majority in the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville.
18 people are in the hospital with the virus, five people are in the intensive care unit.
-
149 new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew County since Friday149 new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Renfrew County since Friday.
-
First report on COVID-19 in KFL&A in new reporting systemHere are the latest COVID-19 numbers under the new reporting system.
-
Brockville COVID-19 Clinical Assessment Centre expanding servicesThe Brockville General Hospital has announced that its Clinical Assessment Centre will be expanding to support people with moderate or severe COVID-19 symptoms.
-
Driver charged after collision on Pembroke St. EastThe Upper Ottawa Valley Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police have charged a driver after a collision in the City of Pembroke.
-
Emergency departments not for asymptomatic testing or treating of mild COVID-19 symptoms: RCDHUThe Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reminding residents that emergency departments are for urgent care and not for asymptomatic COVID-19 testing or the treatment of mild COVID-19 symptoms.
-
Employee shoved to ground after alleged robbery at Shoppers Drug MartBrockville Police have charged a man with robbery after an incident led to an employee being shoved to the ground.
-
KFL&A Public Health changing COVID-19 case reporting as provincial testing guidelines changeThe Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health Unit has announced changes to how its case reporting process as rules surrounding provincial COVID-19 PCR testing changes.
-
21 new cases of COVID-19 in Renfrew County FridayWe are expected to learn the weekend COVID-19 numbers for Renfrew County today.
-
Two new COVID-19 deaths reported in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark FridayWe are expected to learn the weekend COVID-19 numbers for Leeds, Grenville and Lanark.