153 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Tuesday

When it comes to the COVID-19 situation in the KFL&A region, 153 new COVID-19 cases are being reported in the area.

The number of known active cases is at 2,249.

18 people are in the hospital with the virus, 10 of them in the intensive care unit, seven of those are on a ventilator.

On the vaccination front, nearly 91 per cent of the eligible population have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly 84 per cent have two doses.