153 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Tuesday
When it comes to the COVID-19 situation in the KFL&A region, 153 new COVID-19 cases are being reported in the area.
The number of known active cases is at 2,249.
18 people are in the hospital with the virus, 10 of them in the intensive care unit, seven of those are on a ventilator.
On the vaccination front, nearly 91 per cent of the eligible population have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly 84 per cent have two doses.
-
78 new cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville, and LanarkWhen it comes to the COVID-19 situation in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark, 78 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Tuesday,
-
14th death from COVID-19 in Renfrew County since start of pandemicThe Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting a new death from the virus in the region.
-
OPP looking to identify man in indecent acts in North GrenvilleOntario Provincial Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man after reports of indecent acts at parking lots in North Grenville.
-
Break and Enter thefts in North Frontenac TownshipThe Sharbot Lake Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police say its investigating several Break and Enter thefts in the North Frontenac Township area.
-
Knife thrown during dispute over parking spaces: Brockville PoliceBrockville Police say a knife was thrown during a dispute over parking spaces.
-
City of Pembroke announces operational changes related to new restrictionsThe City of Pembroke has announced how operations will change following the new provincial guidelines.
-
2022 Winter Term plans unaffected by provincial announcement: St. Lawrence CollegeSt. Lawrence College has announced that its Winter 2022 Term plans were largely unaffected by the announcement of new restrictions by Ontario.
-
CCHL announces pause in play starting WednesdayPlans are now in place for the league to resume training on January 26th, 2022. Games would then resume January 28th, 2022.
-
Kingston Police looking to identify Break and Enter suspect at Italia LaneKingston Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a Break and Enter on on Italia Lane.