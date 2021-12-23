154 new COVID-19 cases in KFL&A

The KFL&A Public Health Unit is reporting 154 new cases of COVID-19.

Two new school outbreaks also being reported.

Known active cases in the region is at 1,557.

26 people are in the hospital with the virus, 14 of them are in the intensive care unit, 10 are on ventilators.

On the vaccination front, nearly 90 per cent of the eligible population have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Over 83 per cent have two doses.