$157,000 worth of illegal cannabis seized during search in Casselman, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police say $157,000 worth of cannabis and cannabis-related product were seized during the execution of a search warrant in Casselman, Ont. on August 11, 2022.

The Provincial Joint Forces Cannabis Enforcement Team (PJFCET), with the help of the East Region Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), East Region Emergency Response Team (ERT), and OPP Canine Unit, executed a search warrant in Casselman.

Police say one person was arrested after officers located a large number of drugs, cash, and items associated with drug trafficking.

The OPP Provincial Asset Forfeiture Unit also assisted in the investigation.

As a result of the investigation, 37-year-old Jeffrey Lamoureux, of Casselman, was charged with:

Possession for the purpose of distributing (x2)

Cultivate, propagate, or harvest a cannabis plant that is from seed or plant material that is illicit cannabis (x2)

Cultivate, propagate, or harvest more than four cannabis plants (x2)

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Lamoureux is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in L'Original on September 14, 2022.

- With files from CFRA's Sara Capeloa