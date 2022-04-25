158 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark
The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting 158 new high-risk cases of COVID-19.
98 people have died from COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark since the start of the pandemic.
17 people are currently in the hospital with the virus, five people are in the intensive care unit, no one is on a ventilator.
New death from COVID-19 in KFL&A48 people have now died from COVID-19 in the area since the start of the pandemic.
Three new COVID-19 deaths in Renfrew County40 people have now died from COVID-19 in the area since the start of the pandemic.
Pembroke Lumber Kings eliminated from CCHL PlayoffsIt went into four overtime periods, but the Pembroke Lumber Kings were unable to secure the first round falling to the Brockville Braves in quadruple overtime, 2-1.
Frontenacs beat Generals in Game 2; lead series 2-0The Kingston Frontenacs won their game against the Oshawa Generals 6-4 at the Leon's Centre Sunday.
Braves advance to second round; lose to Hawks 4-3 in OT in Game 1It was another multi-overtime performance for the Braves, but this time the Hawks took Game 1 of the second round, 4-3.
16 people in hospital with COVID-19 in Renfrew CountyThe Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting 44 new cases of COVID-19.
Military training at the Pembroke AirportCanada's National Defence is advising the public of military training in the area of the Pembroke Airport.
138 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville and LanarkThe Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting 138 new high-risk cases of COVID-19.
Inmate at Millhaven Institution near Kingston, Ont. charged with murderAn inmate at the Millhaven Institution west of Kingston is facing a charge of first-degree in the death of another inmate.