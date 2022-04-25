iHeartRadio
158 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting 158 new high-risk cases of COVID-19. 

98 people have died from COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark since the start of the pandemic. 

17 people are currently in the hospital with the virus, five people are in the intensive care unit, no one is on a ventilator. 

