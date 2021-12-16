$16,000 raised for first ever Day of Giving event
MOVE 98.3 and Kingston's Pure Country 99 raised $16,000 in its first ever Day of Giving event.
The event helped to raise money for "Almost Home Kingston" which helps families with sick or injured children.
Sponsor IG Wealth Management matched donations of up to $5,000.
Donations were made online or by calling Almost Home Kingston.
