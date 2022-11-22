16 and 18-year-olds charged with property crime in Township of Madawaska Valley

Ontario Provincial Police in Killaloe has charged two people in connection with a property crime. The incident took place on November 18th, 2022, when officers were called to a theft and mischief to property in the Township of Madawaska Valley.

As a result of the investigation, police arrested two individuals. A 16-year-old from Killaloe Hagarty and Richards Township, and an 18-year-old from Madawaska Valley Township have been arrested and are facing the following offences:

- Theft under 5000 (two counts)

- Mischief under $5000 (two counts)

The names of both accused cannot be released due to provisions under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. They will appear in court in December, at the Ontario Court of Justice, Killaloe.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray