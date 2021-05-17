16 new cases of COVID-19 in KFL&A over the weekend

KINGSTON, ONT -- 16 new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the KFL&A region over the weekend.

19 variants of concern have been identified.

The number of known active cases went down, it's now at 80.

Three people are currently in the hospital with the virus, two of them are in the intensive care unit, both are on ventilators.

On the vaccination front, the health unit is getting closing to 50 percent of the population receiving at least one dose .. with over 48 percent.