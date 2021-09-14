16 new cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark over the weekend

There was a surge of new COVID-19 cases in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark over the weekend.

16 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the region.

The number of known active cases did see an increase, it's now at 21.

The majority of the active cases are in the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville, with a total of 14 known actve cases.

6 are in the lanark region.

1 is marked as out of region or unknown.

One person is in the hospital with the virus. They are in the intensive care unit on a ventilator.

