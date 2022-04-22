16 people in hospital with COVID-19 in Renfrew County
The Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting 44 new cases of COVID-19.
Known active cases in the region is at 193.
In the latest case summary update, 16 people are in the hospital with the virus.
There are six active outbreaks of COVID-19 in the region.
Two are in long term care homes, two are at retirement homes, and two are at congregate living facilites.
