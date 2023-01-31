16-year-old arrested after assaults at residence on Edgewood Ave.

Brockville Police Service says on January 23rd, 2023 at about 12:30 p.m. they received a 911 call from a residence on Edgewood Ave. Police say the call was placed as a result of a female being struck in the head with a juice container by her 16-year-old son.

Police report that the young male's father then attempted to intervene which resulted in the father being assaulted as well. Police say that he also threatened to harm his mother and caused damage to property in the residence. Officers arrived at the scene and were able to locate the male. Officers say he became agitated and challenged officers.

As a result of the investigation, he was arrested for assault and taken into custody without injury. He was taken to the Brockville Police Service and continued to lash out at officers and attempted to clog the toilets with his clothing. Police say he eventually did calm down and was held for a bail hearing for the offences of two counts of assault, two counts of mischief under $5,000.00 and uttering threats.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray