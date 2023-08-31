16-year-old arrested threatening and physically confronting grandfather

Brockville Police Services made an arrest after officers responded to a family dispute that turned physical in the city on August 25th, 2023.

Police explained that they received a call around 7:30 p.m. regarding a disturbance at a residence on Amy Street. Once officers arrived at the scene they learned that a 16-year-old, male, had been in a physical confrontation with his grandfather on the front lawn.

Police say he also caused damage to the wall of the residence. As a result, the 16-year-old subject was arrested and while in police custody he continued to threaten harm to his father and grandfather.

As a result, the 16-year-old was held in custody for a bail hearing for the offences of mischief under $5,000.00, failure to comply with probation and two counts of uttering threats.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray