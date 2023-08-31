16-year-old arrested threatening and physically confronting grandfather
Brockville Police Services made an arrest after officers responded to a family dispute that turned physical in the city on August 25th, 2023.
Police explained that they received a call around 7:30 p.m. regarding a disturbance at a residence on Amy Street. Once officers arrived at the scene they learned that a 16-year-old, male, had been in a physical confrontation with his grandfather on the front lawn.
Police say he also caused damage to the wall of the residence. As a result, the 16-year-old subject was arrested and while in police custody he continued to threaten harm to his father and grandfather.
As a result, the 16-year-old was held in custody for a bail hearing for the offences of mischief under $5,000.00, failure to comply with probation and two counts of uttering threats.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
Police investigating serious collision on Highway 17 in Head, Clara and Maria, Twp.Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a serious single-vehicle collision on Highway 17 in Head, Clara and Maria Township. A section of the roadway between Deep River and Mattawa was closed during the investigation.
OPP investigate ATV stolen from residence in PetawawaA 1982 Honda TRX 250cc All-Terrain Vehicle was stolen from a residence on Mohns Avenue in the Town of Petawawa. OPP is investigating the theft which occurred overnight on August 28th, Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
Traffic safety campaign in effect on local roadways for Labour Day long weekendFrom September 1st to September 4th, 2023 Upper Ottawa Valley OPP will be on local roadways, trails, and waterways for a Labour Day long weekend traffic safety campaign.
Local man arrested after dispute with girlfriend turned physicalA 33-year-old man has been arrested and charged after Brockville Police officers responded to a call regarding an ongoing physical domestic dispute taking place between the man and his girlfriend in the area of Kensington Parkway.
Students reflect on summer stewardship at South Nation ConservationNine students and recent graduates learnt about the environment and natural hazard management through the South Nation Conservation and their summer stewardship initiative.
20-year-old arrested stealing from Circle K on King St. WestBrockville Police have arrested and charged a 20-year-old male suspect who was captured on video, stealing $54.00 worth of merchandise from a local Circle K store on King Street West.
Fraud charges laid in identity theft investigation in Quinte West, Ont.A 40-year-old from Montreal is facing numerous charges in relation to a fraud and identity theft investigation at a business on Old Highway 2 in Quinte West after they attempted to purchase two vessels with false identification.
Masonic Association boosts mental health initiatives with $12,000 donationMental Health at Kingston Health Sciences Centre has received a significant donation from the Masonic Association of Frontenac District with $12,000 directed to mental health care and dementia patients.
OPP investigate art stolen from residence in Madawaska Valley Twp.Artwork, signage, and other items were stolen from a home on Mullen Road in Madawaska Valley Township after a break-and-enter. OPP in Killaloe says the investigation is ongoing.