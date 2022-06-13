16-year-old charged after 'JAX' graffiti found on signs and properties
Brockville Police say a 16-year-old youth was arrested after allegedly placing graffiti on signs and various properties.
Police say at around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, they received multiple calls in relation to a youth writing on signs and various properties with the tag symbol "JAX".
Officers were able to locate a 16-year-old male and made an arrest.
After further investigation, the youth was charged with four counts of mischief under $5,000 and failing to comply with probation.
Brockville Police are encouraging the public to report any information surrounding graffiti in the area to the service at 613-342-0127.
-
Inquest hears from co-ordinator who supported two women killed in Ontario in 2015A coroner's inquest is hearing from a victim services co-ordinator who worked with two of three women killed by their former partner in eastern Ontario.
-
Sewer force main break fixed at Front and Days Rd.Utilities Kingston is thanking residents in the west end for conserving water and reducing sewer use after a sewer force main break at Front and Days Rd.
-
Nine new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew CountyWe are expected to learn the weekend COVID-19 numbers in Renfrew County today.
-
City of Pembroke hosting first ever 'PemBARK' eventThe City of Pembroke has announced it will be holding its first ever "PemBARK" event.
-
82 new COVID-19 cases in Leeds, Grenville and LanarkThe Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting 82 new COVID-19 cases in the last week.
-
Brockville General Hospital continuing mandatory masking policyMasks will continue to be mandatory at the Brockville General Hospital after Ontario lifts its mask mandate this weekend.
-
KHSC maintaining mandatory masking policyMasks will continue to be mandatory at all facilities under the Kingston Health Sciences Centre after Ontario lifts its mask mandate this weekend.
-
Seven new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew CountyThe Renfrew County and District Health Unit reporting seven new COVID-19 cases in the region.
-
Guided tours of Kingston City Hall National Historic Site begins todayGuided tours of the Kingston City Hall National Historic Site begin today.