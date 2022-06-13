16-year-old charged after 'JAX' graffiti found on signs and properties

Brockville Police say a 16-year-old youth was arrested after allegedly placing graffiti on signs and various properties.

Police say at around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, they received multiple calls in relation to a youth writing on signs and various properties with the tag symbol "JAX".

Officers were able to locate a 16-year-old male and made an arrest.

After further investigation, the youth was charged with four counts of mischief under $5,000 and failing to comply with probation.

Brockville Police are encouraging the public to report any information surrounding graffiti in the area to the service at 613-342-0127.