17 and 18-year-olds face drug charges following well-being check
Ontario Provincial Police say that on Saturday, February 25th, 2023, at approximately 11:45 p.m., officers conducted a well-being check on the occupants of a running motor vehicle. As a result of the check and further investigation, Police say that the driver and passenger were identified, arrested, and charged with several offences.
The driver, 18-year-old Logan Friel from Campbellford was arrested and charged with the following offences:
- Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking - two counts (suspected fentanyl & cocaine)
- Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose
- Fail to comply with a Release Order - three counts
- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime
While the passenger, a 17-year-old from Ajax was arrested and is facing the following charges:
- Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking - two counts (suspected fentanyl & cocaine)
- Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose - two counts
- Fail to comply with Release Order
- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime
Police say that both accused remain in custody and are scheduled for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
