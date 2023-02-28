17 and 18-year-olds face drug charges following well-being check

Ontario Provincial Police say that on Saturday, February 25th, 2023, at approximately 11:45 p.m., officers conducted a well-being check on the occupants of a running motor vehicle. As a result of the check and further investigation, Police say that the driver and passenger were identified, arrested, and charged with several offences.

The driver, 18-year-old Logan Friel from Campbellford was arrested and charged with the following offences:

- Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking - two counts (suspected fentanyl & cocaine)

- Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

- Fail to comply with a Release Order - three counts

- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime

While the passenger, a 17-year-old from Ajax was arrested and is facing the following charges:

- Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking - two counts (suspected fentanyl & cocaine)

- Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose - two counts

- Fail to comply with Release Order

- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime

Police say that both accused remain in custody and are scheduled for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray