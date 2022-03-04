17 new cases of COVID-19 in Renfrew County
The Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting 17 new cases of COVID-19.
Known active cases in the region is at 83.
As of the latest case summary update released on Thursday, eight people are in the hospital with the virus, two people are in the intensive care unit.
There are four active outbreaks of COVID-19 in the region.
Two are at long-term care homes, one is at a retirement home, and one is at a congregate living facility.
