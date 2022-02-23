17 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark
The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting 17 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 in the region.
81 people have died from COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark since the start of the pandemic.
Seven people are currently in the hospital with the virus, four people are in the intensive care unit, one person is on a ventilator.
-
18 inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Joyceville InstitutionCorrectional Service Canada says 18 inmates at Joyceville Institution have tested positive for COVID-19.
-
Charges laid after traffic stop in Killaloe, Hagarty and RichardsOntario Provincial Police have laid charges after a traffic stop in the Township of Killaloe, Hagarty and Richards.
-
Kingston man charged after incident at west end homeKingston Police have charged a man with breaking and entering, forcible confinement, and incidents of intimate partner violence.
-
50 new cases of COVID-19 over Family Day long weekendThe Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting 50 new cases of COVID-19 over the Family Day long weekend.
-
Increase in stolen motor vehicles in Renfrew CountyRenfrew OPP say between February 4th and 21st, officers investigated four stolen vehicle incidents in the Arnprior area.
-
$5,000 donation to Kingston Community Climate Action Fund made TuesdayKingston Mayor Bryan Paterson and three local non-profits accepted a $5,000 donation to the Kingston Community Climate Action Fund from the Kingston Community Credit Union on Tuesday.
-
Ontario MPP could be barred from participating in the legislatureOntario's legislature has unanimously passed a motion authorizing the Speaker to bar Lanark-Frontenac-Kingston MPP Randy Hillier from participating in the chamber.
-
Dangerous Driving and Stunt Driving charges laid in pick-up truck collisionDangerous Driving and Stunt Driving charges have been laid after two pick-up trucks were involved in a motor vehicle collision in the Township of Madawaska Valley.
-
Freezing rain warning in effect for Renfrew CountyBecause of the weather, the Renfrew County and District Health Unit has announced that all vaccination clinics taking place in Pembroke and Renfrew today have been cancelled.