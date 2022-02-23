iHeartRadio
17 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting 17 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 in the region. 

81 people have died from COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark since the start of the pandemic. 

Seven people are currently in the hospital with the virus, four people are in the intensive care unit, one person is on a ventilator. 
 

