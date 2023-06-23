17-year-old charged driving stolen vehicle in North Stormont, Twp

Ontario Provincial Police are reporting that they have arrested and charged a young driver after they were confronted by police while driving a stolen vehicle.

The first incident took place on June 15th, 2023 shortly before 6:00 p.m. Officers from the Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry (SD&G) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a single motor vehicle collision on Hwy 138 in the North Stormont Township. Further investigation revealed that the motor vehicle was reported stolen from the Ottawa area.

As a result, the driver a 17-year-old from Montreal, Quebec was charged with Possession of Property Obtained by Crime worth over $5,000.

OPP says the accused in this case is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray