17-year-old charged driving stolen vehicle in North Stormont, Twp
Ontario Provincial Police are reporting that they have arrested and charged a young driver after they were confronted by police while driving a stolen vehicle.
The first incident took place on June 15th, 2023 shortly before 6:00 p.m. Officers from the Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry (SD&G) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a single motor vehicle collision on Hwy 138 in the North Stormont Township. Further investigation revealed that the motor vehicle was reported stolen from the Ottawa area.
As a result, the driver a 17-year-old from Montreal, Quebec was charged with Possession of Property Obtained by Crime worth over $5,000.
OPP says the accused in this case is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
-
Warning for blue-green algae blooming in Renfrew CountyOn and around the shore of Dempseys Lake, The Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks has confirmed a blue-green algae bloom. The algae have the potential to produce toxins that are harmful to people and animals.
-
Two teens among three people charged in drug trafficking investigationA 17 and 18-year-old from Mississauga arrested and charged with a 47-year-old from Pembroke, after Ontario Provincial Police seized suspected cocaine after a traffic stop, as part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation.
-
Over $100K raised through Jason Blaine Celebrity Charity Golf ClassicCanadian musicians and former NHLers teed off at the Pembroke Golf Club for the 9th annual Jason Blaine Celebrity Charity Golf Classic. Together those participating raised $110,000 for local charitable organizations and causes in the Renfrew County region.
-
Grant funds celebrated at Loaves and Fishes in Brockville, OntAt an open house, Loaves & Fishes acknowledged and celebrated a $31,000 Capital grant awarded by the Ontario Trillium Foundation which will be used to purchase and install a walk-in fridge.
-
Jonsson's Your Independent Grocer wins Gold-Creative Foodland Retailer's AwardJarrod Duncan of Jonsson's Your Independent Grocer of Kemptville was recognized by MPP for Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes, Steve Clark with a Foodland Ontario Retailer Award.
-
OPP investigate after one person injured during home invasion in Almonte, Ont.Ontario Provincial Police in Lanark County are asking for help from the public as they investigate a violent break-and-enter that occurred in the Municipality of Mississippi Mills. Police ask for home security footage from June 17th from 10:00 p.m. until early morning on June 18th until 4:00 a.m.
-
12 new businesses awarded grants through Starter Company Plus Program12 aspiring entrepreneurs have successfully completed the Starter Company Plus program for Spring 2023. Participants completed a week-long business boot camp. Participants can now pitch their business plans to a panel for a chance to receive microgrants.
-
Assault charges laid after argument turned physical in Renfrew, Ont.A 61-year-old woman from Renfrew is facing an assault charge after Ontario Provincial Police responded to an altercation that turned physical between two local women on Duke Street.
-
Pembroke Regional Hospital awards over $7K for Catch The Ace raffleOttawa resident Joelle Sanderson was announced as the winner of week 35 of the Pembroke Regional Hospital Foundation's Catch the Ace progressive jackpot raffle, raising funds for the hospital and its cancer care campaign. Sanderson took home $7,245.