17-year-old Pembroke resident charged speeding over double the posted limit

A 17-year-old Pembroke resident is facing a stunt driving charge after being caught travelling 52 km/h over the posted limit in the City of Pembroke.

Ontario Provincial Police explain that the incident occurred on May 5th, 2023, at approximately 10:30 p.m. when an officer caught the driver travelling at 102 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone on Boundary Road in Pembroke.

OPP says the driver was charged with driving a motor vehicle while performing a stunt with excessive speed, under the Highway Traffic Act.

The driver was issued a summons to appear at the Ontario Provincial Offences Court in Pembroke. The accused had their G2 licence suspended for 30 days, and their vehicle was towed and impounded for 14 days.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray