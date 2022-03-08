178 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 in KFL&A

The KFL&A Public Health Unit is reporting 178 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

Known active high-risk cases in the region are at 327.

33 people have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

Seven people are in the hosptial with the virus. Four people are in the intensive care unit. Two people are on ventilators.

On the vaccination front, nearly 93 per cent of the eligible population have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly 89 per cent have two doses.

Of those eligible for a booster shot, nearly 68 per cent have their third dose.